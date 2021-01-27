“AutoMedx appears to be the beneficiary of a potentially tainted procurement process,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the chairman of the House subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, which is in charge of the investigation, wrote in letters sent to the companies on Wednesday.

The Post previously reported that Adrian Urias, AutoMedx’s co-founder and current shareholder, advised the Trump administration’s covid-19 task force on ventilator purchases. In March, when the government posted the minimum specifications that ventilator manufacturers had to meet to sell devices for the pandemic response, those specifications were nearly identical to a spec sheet listed on AutoMedx’s website at the time.

Krishnamoorthi, who is likely to continue on as chairman, cited Urias’s role on the task force and the similarity of the specifications in his letters. The fact that the AutoMedx ventilators are ill-suited for covid-19 patients “raises serious questions about whether their purchase for nearly $70 million constitutes waste, fraud, or abuse,” he wrote.

Representatives for Combat Medical System and AutoMedx did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

In letters to Combat Medical and AutoMedx, the committee requested documents and communication related to the contract and a description of negotiations with the government. The panel also requested any communication related to the principals at the company, as well as prominent Trump administration officials such as former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner; former health and human services secretary Alex Azar; and adviser Peter Navarro, the director of trade and manufacturing policy who helped coordinate efforts to produce medical supplies for the pandemic response.

The Democratic-controlled House subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, part of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has been investigating the federal approach to ventilator procurement since mid-April, when a White House-led task force sought to quickly procure medical supplies as the virus spread.

Widespread ventilator shortages never materialized. But the government was left with a trove of ventilators acquired through hastily arranged agreements with manufacturers. One contract with the medical device manufacturer Phillips was subject to a fivefold price increase after Trump administration officials renegotiated it. The committee concluded that the waste of taxpayer money caused by the Trump administration’s ventilator procurement could be as high as $500 million. A report in ProPublica spurred the Phillips investigation.

The contract for AutoMedx ventilators, at about $70 million, is relatively small in the broader context of the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on coronavirus relief. But the company’s apparent connections to the White House team that coordinated ventilator response raised questions about the fairness of the selection process.

After the initial contract to purchase the AutoMedx SAVe II ventilator in March, several military doctors and medical personnel expressed misgivings about the appropriateness of the SAVe II ventilator to treat covid-19 patients in an email chain reviewed by The Post, raising broader concerns about whether the national stockpile received the right products. Doctors familiar with the SAVe II called it “awful and underpowered,” according to the emails. One military doctor said an underpowered ventilator could “kill [covid patients] just as fast as no ventilator at all.”