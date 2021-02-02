On Tuesday, the spacecraft flew to just over six miles, extinguished its engines and then reoriented itself in a bellyflop maneuver as it fell back toward Earth. As it reoriented itself for landing it appeared to have a problem reigniting one of its engines to slow it down for landing, and the stainless steel spacecraft hit the ground and exploded.

AD

On the SpaceX broadcast of the mission, John Insprucker, SpaceX’s principal integration engineer, repeatedly reminded viewers that the flight was a test, designed to root out problems so that the company could remedy them and fly again.

AD

SpaceX has a series of test vehicles that it is putting through the test campaign — and the next rocket, known as Serial Number 10, or SN 10, has already been transported to its launch pad at SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, a hamlet near the southern tip of the state.

The launch, shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time, came hours after the Federal Aviation Administration approved the flight of SN9 after concluding that the company complied “with all safety and related federal regulations.”

AD

The FAA also said that SpaceX had violated its launch license for the previous flight, after asking for a waiver, which was denied, “to exceed the maximum public risk allowed by federal safety regulations.” The FAA did not say what constituted the violation, and SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.

AD

Tuesday’s flight went smoothly through liftoff, as the rocket burned its engines to reach the 6.2-mile apogee. The descent looked controlled as Insprucker said, “everything continuing to go well in this portion of the flight.”