Th Crew-1 mission is the first operational mission launched from U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. In May of last year, a pair of NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, spent about two months on the space station in a flight designed to test how SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft would operate.
Once that mission was completed successfully, NASA proceeded with the Crew-1 flight with NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover as well as Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.
They are scheduled to stay on the station for about six months in total.
On Twitter, Glover wrote that the astronauts had the opportunity to speak with Edward Gibson, who was part of the crew that flew to Skylab, America’s first space station, in 1974.