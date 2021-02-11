“As the Biden Administration has taken office, the Department of Commerce has begun a review of certain recently issued agency actions, including the Secretary’s prohibitions regarding the WeChat mobile application at issue in this appeal,” the Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday with the Ninth Circuit appeals court.
“In relation to those prohibitions, the Department plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions. The government will then be better positioned to determine whether the national security threat described in the President’s August 6, 2020 Executive Order, and the regulatory purpose of protecting the security of Americans and their data, continue to warrant the identified Prohibitions,” the filing said.
The filing added that the Biden administration “remains committed to a robust defense of national security as well as ensuring the viability of our economy and preserving individual rights and data privacy.”
A federal magistrate in San Francisco blocked the proposed ban on WeChat in September over First Amendment concerns.
Concerns about the new administration’s policies toward China led Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to place a hold on President Biden’s nomination of Gina Raimondo to head the Commerce Department.
