The first hearing, to be held by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, marks the latest congressional grilling featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Democrats who lead the panel said Thursday that the social-media sites had allowed misinformation to spread with “real-life, grim consequences for public health and safety,” particularly given the deadly riot that enveloped the U.S. Capitol last month.

“For far too long, big tech has failed to acknowledge the role they’ve played in fomenting and elevating blatantly false information to its online audiences. Industry self-regulation has failed," said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and other panel leaders. "We must begin the work of changing incentives driving social media companies to allow and even promote misinformation and disinformation.”

A second panel of lawmakers -- the House Judiciary Committee -- also announced Thursday it would begin its own sweeping effort to crack down on big tech. Lawmakers said they would begin a series of legislative hearings next week to explore the extent to which Silicon Valley relies on its social networks, app stores and other services as chokepoints against competitors.

“For too long, the dominance of a handful of gatekeepers online has wreaked havoc on competition, suppressed innovation, and weakened entrepreneurship,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the leader of the House’s top antitrust panel.

“This series of important hearings will be an important step in producing legislative reforms that will restore and revive a fair and open economy that works for all Americans,” added Rep. Jerold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the full Judiciary Committee, in a statement.

The new House hearings illustrate the ever-toughening political climate that now faces Silicon Valley, as policymakers throughout Washington seek to turn their years of sharp statements and public rebukes into policy that clamps down on the industry’s most controversial practices.

The series of hearings correspond with lawmakers’ roughly 450 pages of findings last fall, which charged that Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google had relied on dubious, harmful means to solidify their dominance in Web search, smartphones, social networking and shopping. They faulted Facebook for gobbling up its competitors to protect its pole position in social networking, and they criticized Google for scraping rivals’ websites to improve its search engine and solidify its dominance in the market. Lawmakers also accused Apple and Amazon for exerting “monopoly power” on their popular online marketplaces.