Let’s start with the salsa. Endemic to Texas’s regional cuisine, it’s a must-have for many residents of the Lone Star state. The proof is in the sheer number of TikToks featuring homemade salsa.

For the less culinary inclined, making salsa usually involves roasting a variety of vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers and fillintheblank, and then tossing it all into a blender or a food processor to break it down into a substance fit for a tortilla chip. One problem: The winter storm has left millions of hungry Texans without power, rendering blenders inoperable.

Right? Wrong! A cordless drill does the trick. Just put your roasted veggies in the container, put a top on it, fit a drillbit into the bottom of the blender and rev her up. Voilà, dinner is served. In most of the videos, amateur salsa makers practice the craft over a sink or a kitchen counter.

It’s not just salsa, though. Texans are finding all manner of ways to both store and cook their food while waiting for the power to kick back on. One couple transformed a frozen yard into a multi-grill kitchen, using the snow on the group to keep their beers cold. Another is using her fireplace to cook everything from coffee to spaghetti and meatsauce.

While some TikTok users lean toward humor — such as the family dancing on a frozen pool or the man who invented a shovel-themed dance in the snow, which he performs in his underwear and a cowboy hat — others are showing the harsh conditions.

One horse rancher has chronicled each day of the storm, which found her breaking ice with a rock to give her animals water. Another revealed her frozen ranch. On her TikTok video, she wrote, “We are not ok here in Texas. No water, no electricity. Day 4. Charging phones in our truck. Snow/sleet still falling.”

Another video, from Austin, features water pouring in through a jagged hole in the ceiling into overflowing buckets. “Texas is a nightmare right now,” reads its caption. “Nothing is built for these temperatures.” One user in Houston shows what appears to be a home office, with water flowing onto a computer. Many, many, many more showed similar scenes of water destruction.

The videos, even the dark ones, all share one thing: They make an untenable situation more tenable by creating community. And, in many videos, glimmers of admirable selflessness shine through. There are many TikToks dedicated to teaching others to prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting. And some people offer to share their resources with others.