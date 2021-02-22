Brown said the company would restore news in Australia in the coming days.
“After further discussions with the Australian government, we have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers,” Brown said. “Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation.”
Facebook’s brazen move to cut off news pages for the country’s 17 million users followed months of debate between the Australian government and news industry titan Rupert Murdoch, whose company dominates the newspaper industry there.
The law would have required Facebook to pay publishers for their content, with rates subject to a government arbitration process.
The move to suspend news pages provoked a backlash around the world, with politicians in the U.S., the UK, Germany, and Canada calling Facebook a bully.
Company executives negotiated over the weekend to come to a resolution. On Monday, Facebook’s vice President of global public policy cancelled a long-planned meeting because of what he described as a “incredibly timely policy emergency” in Australia, according to correspondence viewed by The Washington Post.