President Biden will meet Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to confront growing concern about a global shortage of semiconductors that is hobbling automakers and other manufacturers and has led to production cutbacks.

News of the meeting, confirmed by people familiar with the matter, came as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Congress to appropriate funds it previously had authorized for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, calling the current lack of production capacity “a dangerous weak spot in our economy and in our national security.”

Commonly known as chips, semiconductors are critical to the functioning of a wide range of everyday products, from computers to cell phones to state-of-the-art refrigerators.

The chip shortage began after the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. As global demand for autos fell, car companies cut production and their purchases of semiconductors needed to build cars. At the same time, demand for semiconductors soared from companies making computers and other equipment that allowed employees to work from home, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Then when auto production recovered, car companies faced a shortage of semiconductor supplies.

