Khan first emerged on the antitrust scene as a Yale law student, with her searing 24,000-word article on why U.S. antitrust law isn’t equipped to deal with tech giants such as Amazon and their modern version of power.
(Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
“The current market is not always a good indication of competitive harm,” Khan told The Washington Post in 2017. “They have to ask what the future market will look like.”
Khan is the latest Big Tech critic that the Biden administration has tapped to join the administration, setting up a likely hard-line stance against the powerful industry. Tim Wu, who has been critical of the industry, will work on competition and technology policy on the National Economic Council, and Vanita Gupta, who has advocated for civil rights change in Big Tech, will face Congress today for a role as associate attorney general at the Justice Department.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Khan’s nomination. Khan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The news of Khan’s nomination was first reported by Politico.
