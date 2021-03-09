Khan first emerged on the antitrust scene as a 28-year-old Yale law student, with her searing 24,000-word article on why U.S. antitrust law isn’t equipped to deal with tech giants such as Amazon and their modern version of power.

(Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

Khan presented a way to look at antitrust that went beyond examining just near-term effects on consumer pricing, which has been a cornerstone of American antitrust thought for decades. She showed how Amazon was controlling competitors at little cost to itself — seemingly benefiting consumers in the near term, but also causing far-reaching ripples through the rest of the industry.

“The current market is not always a good indication of competitive harm,” Khan, who is now an associate professor at Columbia Law School and has worked with Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) as counsel for the House antitrust subcommittee, told The Washington Post in 2017. “They have to ask what the future market will look like.”

Khan has had a meteoric rise from law student with her antitrust paper that essentially went viral — no small feat with scholarly work — to a professor and highly sought after antitrust theory expert. Her theories are also sometimes controversial within the antitrust scholarly community, though many scholars have heralded them as the start of a new wave of thinking.

She is the latest Big Tech critic that the Biden administration has tapped to join the administration, setting up a likely hard-line stance against the powerful industry. Tim Wu, who has been critical of the industry, will work on competition and technology policy on the National Economic Council, and Vanita Gupta, who has advocated for civil rights change in Big Tech, will face Congress today for a role as associate attorney general at the Justice Department.

Biden’s nomination of Khan is also notable because Jay Carney, who was previously Biden’s vice-presidential communications director, and then the press secretary for former president Barack Obama, is Amazon’s senior vice president of global corporate affairs.

Powerful tech companies have come under increased governmental scrutiny in recent years. The CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple were grilled by Congress over their far-reaching market power last summer. The Justice Department sued Google for multiple violations of antitrust law in October, and the FTC and dozens of state attorneys general filed antitrust suits against Facebook in December.

The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to appear before Congress again later this month.

Public Citizen, an organization that advocates against corporate power praised the decisions appoint Khan in a press statement, calling it “a hopeful sign that the Biden administration intends to take a more aggressive approach to antitrust enforcement."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Khan’s nomination. Khan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news of Khan’s nomination was first reported by Politico.