The lawsuits were filed in December by the Federal Trade Commission and a group of 48 attorneys general and allege that Facebook has acted as an illegal monopoly for years. The suits were the culmination of months of investigations and primarily took issue with two of Facebook’s largest acquisitions: photo sharing app Instagram and popular messaging app WhatsApp.

Facebook wrote in its blog post that the FTC had not demonstrated that the company holds monopoly power and that the agency had previously reviewed both the Instagram and WhatsApp deals and let them proceed.

“Antitrust laws are intended to promote competition and protect consumers,” the company wrote. “These complaints do not credibly claim that our conduct harmed either.”

The lawsuits are perhaps the most significant legal threats to Facebook’s business in its more than 16-year history and demonstrate the government’s changing attitudes toward Facebook and its fellow tech giants. Once darlings of industry, the companies have been positioned by critics as the poster children of corporate greed and market power.

The chief executives of Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon were hauled before Congress last summer in a high-profile grilling over antitrust concerns. Another hearing with some of the same executives has been scheduled for later this month. Various regulatory agencies and state attorneys general have been investigating the companies, too.

The giants have been accused of violating consumer privacy, as well as unfairly shutting out competitors and restricting the market with major acquisitions and by controlling multiple pieces of major business lines.

The Department of Justice in October sued Google over antitrust concerns, alleging the company relied on a mix of special agreements and other problematic business practices to secure a dominant position in online search.

The FTC and states followed with their suits against Facebook in December, setting up an ongoing showdown against Big Tech.

In its suit against Facebook, the FTC alleges the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp — which both have huge and loyal subscriber bases — served to help Facebook remove potential powerful rivals from its growth path. Investigators have said that Facebook scoops up smaller competitors to avoid future threats.

Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. Neither deal was blocked by regulators.

The suit alleges the two products also help Facebook rake in advertising dollars, its main moneymaking business, at the cost of users who now have fewer social media options. Facebook has insisted that people use its free services because they like to, not because they have to.

The state attorneys general characterized Facebook‘s strategy toward competitors “buy-or-bury.”

But some skeptics have said that U.S. antitrust cases could be difficult to win, even as the companies have expanded to become some of the most powerful in the world. That’s because they provide many of their services to consumers for free, and consumer harm and increased prices are considered key tests under established law.

Still, the Biden administration has already tipped its hand toward continuing the previous administrations‘ tough stance on tech. The White House is expected to nominate Lina Khan, whose work has argued for expanding the interpretation of antitrust laws from just looking at immediate consumer harm, to a position at the FTC. Tim Wu, another critic of tech giants, was recently appointed to the White House National Economic Council.