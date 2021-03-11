The program includes ride-hail drivers and delivery couriers, and will be administered by the corporate solutions firm HireRight. Uber said in a news release the process “prioritizes safety, privacy and fairness for both drivers and survivors.”

In statements both Tony West, Uber‘s chief legal officer, and Jennifer Brandenburger, head of policy development at Lyft, said that the new database should improve safety for riders.

Uber spokesperson Jodi Kawada Page said there is no requirement for either platform to act based on the information shared in the program, meaning a ban from one app won’t result in an automatic deactivation from another. But the companies see value in sharing the information with one another so they can make an informed decision.

Uber in 2019 released a comprehensive safety report that disclosed there had been 6,000 incidences of sexual offenses categorized as sexual assault on its app in the previous two years. The company at the time pledged to work with victims’ advocates to find a mechanism to support data-sharing, including with Lyft, so that offenders would not be able to jump to the other platform.

Lyft, too, pledged to release a safety report and find a data sharing mechanism. Though the data-sharing agreement was announced Thursday, the company still has not released its safety report.

“We’ve said from the beginning that this would be a complex process to put together since it requires a third-party administrator and alignment from different companies on standards and approach,” said Lyft spokeswoman Ashley Adams. “It was also important to us to take the time to develop a comprehensive process that prioritizes safety, privacy and fairness while incorporating learnings from sexual violence prevention experts and advocates.”

Adams also said Lyft would not release its safety report until a dispute between Uber and California regulators is fully resolved. The California Public Utilities Commission in December threatened to suspend Uber's license to operate over its refusal to hand over data concerning sexual assault on the platform.