The pair will still keep their positions of CEO and CFO.

Musk, who is sometimes the richest person in the world, is known for his showy antics and bold rebukes of authority. He named his son with singer Grimes X Æ A-12 (later seemingly changed to X Æ A-Xii), which may have run up against California state naming regulations.

He settled with the SEC in 2018 to the tune of $20 million — and lost his chairman title — for tweeting that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private, something later disputed as accurate.

He defiantly reopened the company’s Bay Area plant in May despite a countywide stay-at-home order, daring authorities to arrest him. The Washington Post reported last week that the plant recorded hundreds of covid-19 cases following the reopening.

Musk has somewhat of a cult following, especially online, where he controls his own Twitter account and often engages fans on bitcoin, updates from Tesla and his space exploration company SpaceX.

Kirkhorn’s new title could be a nod to Tesla’s commitment to cryptocurrency bitcoin. The company invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin last month and said it plans to soon accept the cryptocurrency as payment.

Musk has yet to tweet about his new title but on Saturday he seemed to profess his love for techno.

“Homo sapiens techno: Loves raves & technology,” he wrote.

A follower replied: “Tesla rave cave at Giga Berlin still planned?”

“Ja,” Musk confirmed.