The e-commerce giant sells specialized equipment to hospitals via its Amazon Business arm. Its cloud computing division offers a HIPAA-compliant machine learning service to extract health data from medical text. It sells a wearable arm band that can track body fat. It acquired medication delivery company PillPack in 2019 and launched Amazon Pharmacy. It was also part of an ambitious effort called Haven to overhaul health care with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathway, although the group shuttered in January.

It launched Amazon Care for its employees in Washington state 18 months ago. The service allows employees and their families to text or video chat with health-care providers, usually within 60 seconds of their request, and in some cases, it sends doctors to make home visits.

Now Amazon will sell Care to other companies based in Washington for an undisclosed price. Amazon said in a news release it would start selling to companies across the country this summer and expand its program to all employees at that time.

(Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon’s health-care ambitions raise privacy concerns for some experts, who point out how much Amazon, and fellow tech giants Google and Apple, already know about consumers from their online shopping and searching habits.

“We look at these big tech companies, and we have to be really careful about the creepiness factor,” said Forrester principal analyst Arielle Trzcinski. “There’s a sense of, ‘If I’m going to trust you with my data, it needs to bring me value.’ ”

Amazon won’t have access to patient’s medical information and “does not recommend products or services based on a patient’s health information,” Amazon Care Director Kristen Helton said in an emailed statement.

Google faced concern and criticism from lawmakers and others when it announced its plans to buy health wearable Fitbit in 2019, even though the company said it would not sell ads as a direct result of the purchase. At the time, Google spokeswoman Heather Dickinson said: “This is about devices, not data.”

Still, some analysts pointed out that Fitbit would help Google learn about customers’ sleep habits and exercise regimes, which the company might have had a hard time gleaning otherwise.

Apple similarly has a wearable business, plus its health app that tracks various vital signs.

Amazon is famous for disrupting retail by introducing two-day shipping as part of its Prime membership program. Now, the company will attempt to bring its get-it-immediately mind-set to more of its own employees and other workers.

“That’s been their strategy and their approach — build a model that will work and meet consumers where they are,” Trzcinski said.

Health care has changed during the pandemic, Trzcinski pointed out, especially because more people and clinics tried out digital care. Without the pandemic, she said, the shift toward more virtual visits and digital demand in health care may have been slower.

Amazon’s Care service uses an app on iOS or Android to connect people over text or video chat with a doctor or nurse. If the doctor determines its necessary, they may send prescriptions or arrange a home visit for the patient. Messaging is free for Amazon employees on qualified company health plans, and video calls and home visits cost a small fee, the company said.