Terms including “China,” “Wuhan” and “flu” surged on far-right forums on Telegram, 8kun and TheDonald.win as former president Donald Trump pushed baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, according to data tracked by the Network Contagion Research Institute, which monitors misinformation and online extremism. The terms were used on those platforms 44 percent more in January than in the average month last year.

While the exact relationship between these terms and allegations of election fraud is not clear, the researchers theorize that rising political polarization fueled harsh talk online, as did xenophobia and the quest for scapegoats, including people of Asian descent.

“The election has corresponded with a resurgence of anti-Asian hate,” said Joel Finkelstein, the co-founder of the Network Contagion Research Institute, which first reported on rising anti-Asian animus in April. “There are a lot of people looking for others to blame.”

Hate crimes against Asian Americans in 16 of America’s biggest cities climbed 150 percent last year, with a spike in March and April, according to research earlier this month from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, which analyzed official police data.

The suspected gunman told police that the shooting was not racially motivated and that he had frequented the spas, Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said Wednesday. His sexual addiction helped drive the violence, said Baker, calling it “a temptation he wanted to eliminate.”

But to some researchers, the violent attack — in which a White gunman targeted predominantly Asian women — also seemed to fit a pattern of sexist and xenophobic language online, which has often dehumanized Asian women as objects for sexual fixation or exotic fetishization.

Charissa Cheah, a University of Maryland Baltimore County professor who has studied Asian American discrimination, said the “racialization” of the pandemic as the “China flu” has led to Asian Americans being targeted for real-world abuse.

The discriminatory language, she said, has historic roots in anti-Asian xenophobia, which has portrayed Chinese people as “disease-ridden threats to America.” But it is also reflective of the way Asian Americans have long been marginalized between conflicting dynamics of gender, class and power.

“There are these conceptualizations in the U.S. of Asians as being not American enough, the perpetual foreigner, or the ‘model minority’ myth that portrays Asian Americans as having moved beyond discrimination, as having succeeded,” she said. Those views have dovetailed, she added, with “the sexualization and exoticization of Asian American females in a very disturbing way.”

The shootings at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa, which covered a roughly 30-mile stretch of the broader Atlanta area, left seven women and one man dead. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, in a report released before the shootings, said Tuesday that it had received more than 3,700 reports of anti-Asian verbal harassment, civil rights violations and physical assault over the last year.

People reported being spat on, refused service and called demeaning slurs while shopping, in class or on the sidewalk. Women represented two-thirds of the reports; one said she had been told to “go back to Wuhan” and called a “Thai whore.”

The group said in a statement after the shootings that they “will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.”

Asian spas have long been a punchline for sexist jokes and racist stereotypes. In one online forum where the patrons of sex workers congregate to share experiences and review “providers” across the nation, several users said they had visited the targeted establishments, which they dubbed “KAMPs” and “CAMPs,” shorthand for Korean- or Chinese-owned Asian massage parlors.

The forum’s glossary page listed scores of abbreviations, explaining the specialized terminology used to navigate the gray area between spa services and sex work. Of the many racial references common to the sex industry, a large number were directed toward or to be used with Asian women, including translations of sexual phrases from several Chinese dialects.

One poster criticized the “thoughts and prayers” sentiment being shared by others, saying it was a stark contrast to the transactional nature of a forum that reduced the women to replaceable imports from Asia.

On far-right online forums, users on Wednesday wavered between calling the attack a “false flag” event orchestrated to push “the gun control agenda” and cracking crude racist jokes about the rampage as a “happy ending” — a reference to the term commonly used to describe a sex act at the end of a massage.

Georgia state Sen. Michelle Au, a Democrat, told The Washington Post she was “shocked” but “not surprised” by the violence due to the “increasing discrimination and violence against our Asian American communities.”