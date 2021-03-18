At the least, NASA and its prime contractor, Boeing, needed at least four minutes to get the data they needed to ensure the rocket was ready. Instead, during the test in January, they got just a little more than one.

As a result, NASA and Boeing were forced to redo the test, known as the “Green Run.” The retest is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, when once again the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket will be bolted to a test stand at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The engines will fire, and NASA will hope for the best. The two-hour window for the test opens at 3 p.m.

AD

AD

The shortened January test came after sensors detected a problem with the hydraulic system that steers the rocket by moving the engines during flight. The issue would not have affected an actual launch because the space agency had set “intentionally conservative” limits to protect the rocket.

After the test, there was another setback when NASA and Boeing had to replace a valve inside the rocket. That, too, has been fixed, NASA said.

NASA intends to use the SLS rocket, a towering behemoth to propel the Orion crew capsule, built by Lockheed Martin, to the moon as part of its Artemis program. NASA had hoped to launch the first flight, known as Artemis I, a mission that would fly Orion around the moon without any astronauts onboard, by the end of this year. But given the recent delays, that appears unlikely to happen.

AD

AD

If NASA is able to complete that mission, it will follow up with Artemis II, a flight with astronauts around the moon, followed by Artemis III, which would return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

Artemis was a signature effort of the Donald Trump administration, which called for Artemis III to land on the moon by 2024, and one of the few embraced by President Biden’s White House. Still, NASA has ordered a comprehensive review of the program, and the 2024 mandate is no longer achievable, officials have said, given the amount of funding Congress has appropriated.

Another problem is the SLS rocket itself. The program is beset by cost overruns and schedule delays. Earlier this year, the NASA inspector general said that the total cost of the Artemis program through fiscal year 2025 would reach $86 billion, with $27.3 billion for the SLS rocket. The powerful rocket has become a symbol of Boeing’s prowess — and problems.

AD

AD

The SLS’s core stage stands 212 feet tall and weighs more than 2.3 million pounds. In addition to the four RS-25 engines, it will have two solid rocket boosters strapped to the side. The avionics computers have 18 miles of cabling and more than 500 sensors. And fully fueling the rocket with 733,000 gallons of supercooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen requires 114 tanker trucks.

The RS-25 engines are not new. They were repurposed from the space shuttle, and each of the engines mounted to the SLS core stage has flown to space before. Combined, the engines served in 21 shuttle missions, including one from 1998. Two of the engines were a part of the last space shuttle mission in 2011. They have since been updated and reconfigured to work with the SLS.

If it is able to fly, it would be a massive rocket that would help the United States in a triumphant return to the moon. But its high cost and setbacks are emblematic of the troubles Boeing has had the past few years, including the deadly crashes of its 737 Max airliner and the failure of its Starliner spacecraft to reach the International Space Station during a critical test flight more than a year ago. A redo of that test is scheduled for this spring.