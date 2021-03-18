Peloton did not give many details on how the child died but said the company knows of “only a small handful of incidents” where a child was hurt involving the Tread Plus.
Peloton is best-known for its home workout bike, which is equipped with a screen so exercisers can watch live or recorded classes while working out. The company introduced the Tread+, which costs $4,295, in 2018 and revealed plans late last year to debut a lower-cost version of the treadmill in May.
The company said the Tread Plus was tested for people who weigh more than 105 pounds and are older than 16.
In his letter to customers, Foley said each accident involving children is “devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.”
Demand for Peloton equipment and subscriptions soared during the pandemic as people canceled their gym memberships and stayed home. Peloton’s stock climbed more than 400 percent in 2020.
In his letter to customers, Foley urged people to keep kids and pets away from the company’s equipment and remove the safety key from the treadmill after working out.