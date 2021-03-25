Twitter is seeking public input on the way it polices world leaders on the social network, two months after it banned President Donald Trump permanently.

Twitter permanently banned Trump on Jan. 8, two days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. At the time, the company said it was banning the president because it was concerned his tweets could lead to future violence.

Since 2019, Twitter has held world leaders largely to the same rules as other users — with the big exception that if a post is deemed to be against the rules but leaving it up could be in the public’s interest, Twitter may leave the post online with a label.

Now Twitter is soliciting feedback on how it handles accounts of world leaders in a public survey in several languages that asks users to assess hypothetical situations of world leaders’ tweets and asks them what they would like to see Twitter do in each case.

“Generally, we want to hear from the public on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter,” the company wrote in a blog launching the survey. “And, should a world leader violate a rule, what type of enforcement action is appropriate.”

Twitter first labeled Trump’s tweets with fact-check labels in May 2020. In the days leading up to his ban, several of his tweets were labeled with some sort of notice.

In the wake of banning Trump, many applauded the decision but others criticized it as overstepping, or said Twitter was being hypocritical in how it treated Trump as compared with other controversial world leaders.