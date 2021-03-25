The hearing is taking place via video call, led by Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. They want to pin down the CEOs on how their companies helped foster the environment that led to the insurrection, and also grill them on how anti-vaccine groups and covid-19 skeptics have used social media to push medical misinformation during the pandemic, according to people familiar with the lawmakers’ preparations for the hearing.
Republicans on the panel have a different set of goals. They are likely to accuse the CEOs of censoring conservative viewpoints, and push back on Democrats’ demands for stricter rules about policing hate and violence on the platforms.
The companies have taken steps to cut down on lies and conspiracy theories on their platforms in the last year. Facebook and Twitter both took down thousands of groups and accounts that promoted the baseless conspiracy theories after harboring them for years. And all three platforms suspended former president Donald Trump in the days after the Capitol riots, a major break from their long-held position that political leaders are granted a newsworthiness exception.
Zuckerberg touts Facebook’s ‘industry-leading’ efforts to combat misinformation on elections and the pandemic
It’s his seventh time testifying before Congress, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gotten the act down pat. He knows how to answer questions directly and also how to dodge.
But now Democrats narrowly control both houses of Congress as well as the White House. And the country is still reeling from the Capitol riot.
Zuckerberg will open his testimony by offering condolences to the families of the Capitol police officers who died in the days following the attack — while emphasizing that the company is committed to helping law enforcement track down those that participated in the acts. The social network has already provided extensive assistance to law enforcement, but has done so quietly — now Zuckerberg is broadcasting it.
Zuckerberg’s testimony will not be a mea culpa. He’s using his time to make the case that Facebook is an industry leader when it comes to best practices for fighting misinformation and disinformation.
Since the first revelations of Russian disinformation on its platform in 2017, Facebook has invested heavily in safeguarding its services. The company has funded a global fact-checking program, and says it now staffs over 35,000 people — including thousands of third-party content moderators — to review content and work in safety and security.
Zuckerberg will also note that Facebook launched stricter policies against election-related misinformation, and against misinformation about the pandemic last year. Those policies prohibit many different types of false claims about coronavirus vaccines and vaccines in general, and also ban misleading claims such as undercounting the death rate from the coronavirus or comparing it to the flu.
To date, Zuckerberg notes that the company has banned over 250 white supremacist groups and 890 militarized social movements, and well as enforcing rules that prohibit the extremist ideology QAnon and militia groups from organizing. Zuckerberg will say the company’s policies against dangerous groups are “the broadest and most aggressive in the industry.”
Facebook has a singular reach. The only social media company to come close to the scale of Facebook — which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp — is YouTube, which has 2.3 billion monthly users compared with Facebook’s 3.3 billon across its services.
Top Republican signals conservatives will focus on accusations of bias in opening remarks
Rep. Robert E. Latta, a top Republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee, immediately raised concerns about bias in the tech industry in his opening remarks, highlighting partisan divisions over regulating the tech industry.
“I’m deeply concerned by your decisions to operate your companies in a vague and biased manner with little to no accountability," Latta said, citing the companies’ decision to suspend Trump’s accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6 violence.
The remarks signal that conservatives may use today’s hearing to air long-running accusations that the tech companies are biased against them. Their claims have not been supported by data-based evidence.
Latta also took aim at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a decades-old law that shields tech companies from lawsuits. He argued that the tech companies were using this protection to censor viewpoints they disagreed with, and he criticized the companies for not having a robust process to allow people to repeal those decisions.
Meanwhile, Democrats pushed a different angle. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce panel focused on consumer protection, called Facebook, Twitter and Google "hotbeds of misinformation and disinformation.”
“What witnesses need to take away from this hearing is that self-regulation has come to the end of its road,” the Illinois Democrat said. She said that lawmakers are preparing to move forward with legislation.
Rep. Mike Doyle blasts social media companies’ handling of disinformation in opening remarks
Rep. Mike Doyle kicked off Thursday’s hearing with a blistering indictment of the role social media companies played in fomenting violence and spreading disinformation.
“The power of this technology is awesome and terrifying, and each of you has failed to protect your users and the world from the worst consequences of your creations,” said the top Democrat on a House Energy and Commerce panel focused on technology.
The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter and lawmakers are conducting the hearing entirely virtually on Cisco Webex, due to the pandemic.
He took direct aim at the role the companies’ platforms played in fomenting violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“People died that day and hundreds were seriously injured in that attack. And the movement that motivated started and was nourished on your platforms, your platform suggested groups for people to join, videos they should view and post,” Doyle said.
Doyle additionally took aim at the role the social networks played in spreading about vaccine misinformation, saying his staff found videos on YouTube telling people not to get vaccines, and similar posts on Facebook and Twitter.
“You can take this content down," Doyle said. "You can reduce the vision. You can fix this, but you choose not to.”
Where is YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki?
YouTube videos are a critical source of online misinformation, yet they often get a pass in broader discussions about the dangers of social media. Even in Congress.
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has never had to appear alongside other social media executives for a Capitol Hill grilling, and she will not be in attendance on Thursday as Congress questions top tech executives for the first time since the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks.
Instead, lawmakers have invited Sundar Pichai, the CEO of YouTube’s parent companies Google and Alphabet, to testify alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. All are becoming familiar figures at the Capitol. The hearing will be Zuckerberg’s fourth appearance since July and Dorsey and Pichai’s third during the same time period.
But YouTube critics say that by inviting Pichai, who has to answer for a broad range of different products and services at Alphabet, lawmakers are not paying enough specific attention to one of the most popular social networks in the world.
“There have been hearings where you can’t count on one hand the number of questions about YouTube, which is ridiculous given the level of impact,” said Evelyn Douek, a lecturer at Harvard Law School who researches online speech.
After banning Trump, Twitter calls for public input on its handling of other world leaders
Twitter is seeking public input on the way it polices world leaders on the social network, two months after it banned President Donald Trump permanently.
Twitter permanently banned Trump on Jan. 8, two days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. At the time, the company said it was banning the president because it was concerned his tweets could lead to future violence.
Since 2019, Twitter has held world leaders largely to the same rules as other users — with the big exception that if a post is deemed to be against the rules but leaving it up could be in the public’s interest, Twitter may leave the post online with a label.
Now Twitter is soliciting feedback on how it handles accounts of world leaders in a public survey in several languages that asks users to assess hypothetical situations of world leaders’ tweets and asks them what they would like to see Twitter do in each case.
“Generally, we want to hear from the public on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter,” the company wrote in a blog launching the survey. “And, should a world leader violate a rule, what type of enforcement action is appropriate.”
Twitter first labeled Trump’s tweets with fact-check labels in May 2020. In the days leading up to his ban, several of his tweets were labeled with some sort of notice.
In the wake of banning Trump, many applauded the decision but others criticized it as overstepping, or said Twitter was being hypocritical in how it treated Trump as compared with other controversial world leaders.
In its survey, Twitter lays out potential scenarios dealing with world leaders both inside and outside the user’s home country and asks for input. One questions lays out the scenario of the leader of your own country tweeting false claims about a cure for the coronavirus from an official government account, amounting to their fifth policy violation. Survey takers can choose if they would want Twitter to take no action, add a label to the tweet, limit sharing of the tweet, suspend the account or ban the account.
Lawmakers have mispronounced Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s name in the past. Have they figured it out yet?
Google CEO Sundar Pichai helms one of history’s most valuable and influential companies. But lawmakers have repeatedly stumbled over the Indian-born executive’s name in previous hearings.
Pichai (pronounced pea-chai), has been called various things from “Mr. Pick-Eye” to “Pish-Eye” by sitting Senators and members of the House of Representatives.
The Pichai mispronunciations have been compared to former senator David Purdue’s treatment of Vice President Harris’s name during a 2020 rally in support of former president Donald Trump. After multiple wrong pronunciations, Purdue ended his sentence with “I don’t know, whatever.”
With the Capitol riots on Democrats’ minds, the evidence doesn’t look good for Facebook
With democrats in power in President Biden’s Washington, the conversation about Facebook has quickly shifted from the GOP boogeyman of “anti-conservative bias” to how the company’s platforms helped fuel the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Facebook has already tried to deflect attention from the company’s role in the mayhem and violence. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the events were “largely organized” on other companies’ services. In his opening remarks, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will emphasize steps Facebook has taken to remove or fact-check election-related misinformation that led to people protesting the election’s outcome.
But shortly after the presidential election, President Donald Trump and his allies began to contest the results, often using the hashtag #StoptheSteal as a rallying cry. Groups promoting Stop the Steal immediately amassed hundreds of thousands of members, and some of the content in those groups promoted violence and openly talked of civil war.
Facebook removed one of the large groups, and temporarily disabled the hashtag. But as the days wore on and more states certified Biden’s victory, the hashtag was again allowed to circulate, and more groups formed.
That energy and organizing led to planning for Trump’s rally on Jan. 6.
Despite Sandberg’s comments, promotion of the event took place on Facebook in the run-up to the rally, The Washington Post reported.
Facebook’s Sandberg deflected blame for Capitol riot, but new evidence shows how platform played role
More than 100,000 users posted hashtags affiliated with the movement prompted by baseless claims of election fraud, including #StopTheSteal and #FightForTrump. The #StoptheSteal hashtag was still active five days after the riot, according to researchers.
At least two dozen Republican Party officials and organizations in at least 12 states posted on Facebook to coordinate bus trips to the rally, while users posted maps of the day’s events on Facebook-owned Instagram.
A meme posted on Facebook on Jan. 5 called for “Operation Occupy the Capitol” and promoted the hashtag #1776Rebel.
While many of these posts and memes did not include outright calls for violence, or could be read figuratively, critics have said Facebook should have taken stronger action. They point out that early on, the Stop the Steal movement had been associated with violence and encouraged lawbreaking, and that social media researchers had publicly pointed to a serious possibility of violence among groups organizing for the rally.
Lawmakers will likely press Zuckerberg on these themes.
Republicans set to quiz tech CEOs on election misinformation tweeted #StopTheSteal themselves
House Democrats seeking to drill down on the spread of election fraud falsehoods on social media in advance of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol need to look no further than some of their Republican colleagues.
A Washington Post analysis found that seven Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee who are scheduled to grill the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter about election misinformation on Thursday sent tweets that advanced baseless narratives of election fraud, or otherwise supported President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the presidential election. They were among 15 of the 26 Republican members of the committee who voted to overturn President Biden’s election victory.
Three Republican members of the committee, Reps. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Billy Long (Mo.) and Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (Ga.), tweeted or retweeted posts with the phrase “Stop the Steal” in the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Stop the Steal was an online movement that researchers studying disinformation say led to the violence that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Graham Brookie, the director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, said the online Stop the Steal movement was “the coordinating function” for the Capitol riot. He said the lawmakers’ involvement in amplifying it undermined the committee’s efforts to scrutinize the tech companies’ handling of disinformation.
“It would be very difficult to call what will happen tomorrow oversight, given that any number of those involved in oversight were actively spreading disinformation and misinformation on the platforms they’re theoretically overseeing,” Brookie said in an interview, referring to Thursday’s hearing.
Read more about the Republicans’ social media posts here.