The hearing is taking place via video call, led by Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. They want to pin down the CEOs on how their companies helped foster the environment that led to the insurrection, and also grill them on how anti-vaccine groups and covid-19 skeptics have used social media to push medical misinformation during the pandemic, according to people familiar with the lawmakers’ preparations for the hearing.

The politicians hope to press the companies on the steps they’re taking to address the offline harms of the falsehoods that fester on their platforms.

“My main question to them is what are you going to do to prevent disinformation from spreading and leading to racial tensions, attacks on the Capitol and conspiracy theories like the ones that are spread about the vaccine,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the Democratic chair of the committee. “What are you going to do to prevent these real life consequences?”

Republicans on the panel will have a different set of goals. More than half of the representatives on the two subcommittees organizing the hearing voted against certifying the 2020 election, citing baseless claims about election fraud. Those politicians are likely to accuse the CEOs of censoring conservative viewpoints, and push back on Democrats’ demands for stricter rules about policing hate and violence on the platforms. Several of the lawmakers on the committee tweeted the phrase #StopTheSteal, or otherwise supported Trump’s efforts to undermine the election results on social media.

The companies have taken steps to cut down on lies and conspiracy theories on their platforms in the last year. Facebook and Twitter both took down thousands of groups and accounts that promoted the baseless conspiracy theories after harboring them for years. And all three platforms suspended former president Donald Trump in the days after the Capitol riots, a major break from their long-held position that political leaders are granted a newsworthiness exception.

Democrats and progressives want them to go further, however. And conservatives are pushing back at the actions they’ve already taken.

Link copied link Lawmakers have mispronounced Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s name in the past. Have they figured it out yet? Senators on the Commerce Committee tried various ways to say Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's name at an Oct. 28 hearing. (Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post) Google CEO Sundar Pichai helms one of history’s most valuable and influential companies. But lawmakers have repeatedly stumbled over the Indian-born executive’s name in previous hearings. Pichai (pronounced pea-chai), has been called various things from “Mr. Pick-Eye” to “Pish-Eye” by sitting Senators and members of the House of Representatives. The Pichai mispronunciations have been compared to former senator David Purdue’s treatment of Vice President Harris’s name during a 2020 rally in support of former president Donald Trump. After multiple wrong pronunciations, Purdue ended his sentence with “I don’t know, whatever.” AD AD

Link copied link With the Capitol riots on Democrats’ minds, the evidence doesn’t look good for Facebook With democrats in power in President Biden’s Washington, the conversation about Facebook has quickly shifted from the GOP boogeyman of “anti-conservative bias” to how the company’s platforms helped fuel the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Facebook has already tried to deflect attention from the company’s role in the mayhem and violence. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the events were “largely organized” on other companies’ services. In his opening remarks, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will emphasize steps Facebook has taken to remove or fact-check election-related misinformation that led to people protesting the election’s outcome. But shortly after the presidential election, President Donald Trump and his allies began to contest the results, often using the hashtag #StoptheSteal as a rallying cry. Groups promoting Stop the Steal immediately amassed hundreds of thousands of members, and some of the content in those groups promoted violence and openly talked of civil war. Facebook removed one of the large groups, and temporarily disabled the hashtag. But as the days wore on and more states certified Biden’s victory, the hashtag was again allowed to circulate, and more groups formed. That energy and organizing led to planning for Trump’s rally on Jan. 6. Despite Sandberg’s comments, promotion of the event took place on Facebook in the run-up to the rally, The Washington Post reported. Facebook’s Sandberg deflected blame for Capitol riot, but new evidence shows how platform played role More than 100,000 users posted hashtags affiliated with the movement prompted by baseless claims of election fraud, including #StopTheSteal and #FightForTrump. The #StoptheSteal hashtag was still active five days after the riot, according to researchers. At least two dozen Republican Party officials and organizations in at least 12 states posted on Facebook to coordinate bus trips to the rally, while users posted maps of the day’s events on Facebook-owned Instagram. A meme posted on Facebook on Jan. 5 called for “Operation Occupy the Capitol” and promoted the hashtag #1776Rebel. While many of these posts and memes did not include outright calls for violence, or could be read figuratively, critics have said Facebook should have taken stronger action. They point out that early on, the Stop the Steal movement had been associated with violence and encouraged lawbreaking, and that social media researchers had publicly pointed to a serious possibility of violence among groups organizing for the rally. Lawmakers will likely press Zuckerberg on these themes. AD AD