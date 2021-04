The closely watched vote, which involved thousands of workers at a Bessemer, Ala., warehouse deciding whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), had been seen as a potential spark for organizing campaigns at Amazon facilities around the world.

And while the union lost at the ballot box, labor organizations intend to continue targeting Amazon, Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, said during a union press conference. The campaign will “open the floodgates” of union action, Trumka said.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Trumka said.

In a press conference hosted by Amazon, four workers who opposed the union said they would still work to address the concerns raised by pro-union workers.

“Amazon is not perfect, there are flaws, but we are committed to correcting those flaws," said Will Stokes, an employee at the warehouse. “We just feel like we can do it without a union. Why pay a union to do something we can do ourselves?”

The unionization effort quickly mushroomed into a high-profile, high-stakes labor battle after workers filed their notice to hold a unionization vote last November. Amazon barraged the 5,805 workers eligible to vote with text messages, mandatory anti-union meetings, and even fliers posted on doors inside bathroom stalls. Meanwhile, the union stationed organizers outside the warehouse to answer questions and hand out leaflets to workers as their ended their shifts.

By late February, the fight even drew the attention of President Biden, who tweeted a video late saying workers, specifically mentioning those in Alabama, should be able to make their decision in union elections without pressure from their employer, though he never mentioned Amazon by name. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) invited a union-supporting worker to testify before the Senate Budget Committee last month and then visited Bessemer to support the union in the waning days of the election.

A pro-union worker at the warehouse, Emmit Ashford, said at the union press conference that the fight against Amazon will continue. “This experience has bonded us,” Ashford said. “Our time will come again.”

The union said it will challenge the outcome. It will move to set aside the tally by filing claims of unfair labor practices with the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the vote.

RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum called the union drive “the first phase of this campaign.” And he blamed the loss on U.S. labor laws that make it difficult for organizing drives to succeed.

"Our system is broken and Amazon took full advantage of that,” Appelbaum said.

The union plans to file “multiple charges” of labor violations with the NLRB, he said, adding, “We are confident the charges will be upheld.”

The union, for example, complained about a mailbox that popped up in front of the warehouse just after voting started, a tactic it believes could have signaled to workers that Amazon has a role in the running of the election and affected their vote.

“It’s easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that’s not true,” Amazon said in a blog post. “Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us. And Amazon didn’t win—our employees made the choice to vote against joining a union.”

Throughout the union drive, the company noted that its Bessemer workers earn a starting pay of $15.30 an hour, well above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. (Alabama has no state minimum-wage law.) And the company added that that pay, along with health-care, vision and dental benefits and a retirement plan, offers employees more than comparable jobs provide.

Amazon’s opposition to unionization, though, had more to do with concerns over potential workplace rules that could have limited its ability to rapidly hire and cut workers to meet shopping demands that spike and recede throughout the year, former company executives have said.

Challenges to the results could prompt weeks of legal battles before a final outcome is determined.

Anti-union tactics also demonstrate the difficulty unions face in organizing drives, said Rebecca Givan, a labor studies professor at Rutgers University. She called the apparent union loss “lopsided, but not surprising.”

“It’s really, really hard to win an organizing drive,” Givan said. “The employer has almost unlimited resources and the ability to bombard workers with messages of fear and uncertainty.”

Amazon countered the union drive in Bessemer with banners at the warehouse and even fliers posted inside bathroom stalls. The company also set up an anti-union website — the now defunct DoItWithoutDues.com — to discourage workers from joining the union drive. And before the voting period, it held mandatory meetings for workers on company time, so-called captive-audience sessions, to show videos and run through PowerPoint presentations that disparage unionization.

Warehouse worker Stokes said at the press conference he felt Amazon’s campaign against the union presented information fairly. He said he decided to speak out against the union because he felt conditions at the warehouse were being inaccurately represented in news articles.

“There was so much misinformation being put out, and most of it was coming from the union,” Stokes said.

The union’s likely defeat caps a more-than four-month campaign to turn the Alabama warehouse into a union shop. A win was expected to set in motion unionization at Amazon operations throughout the country, where more than 1,000 workers have already reached out to the RWDSU to find out what it might take to launch campaigns at their facilities.

The election process also evolved into a reflection of the times. Rather than voting in-person at ballot boxes as is typical of union balloting, workers voted by mail, over a seven-week period, a decision by the NLRB to protect Amazon workers and its staff from contracting the coronavirus. And while some workers supported unionization over concerns about a brutal pace of work, the RWDSU also framed the fight around issues of respect and dignity, saying the battle is as much a civil rights struggle as a labor one.

While many of Amazon’s European warehouse workers are organized, the company has faced only one other union vote in the United States. In 2014, a small group of equipment maintenance and repair technicians at its warehouse in Middletown, Del., ultimately voted against forming a union, following a drive led by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The union’s Appelbaum expressed no regret for the campaign, even with the lopsided vote.