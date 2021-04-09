Google workers are asking the company to change its policies to bar employees who’ve been censured for harassment from managing others.

A petition posted online Friday and signed by more than 100 workers also asked Google parent Alphabet to institute mandatory team changes for employees who have harassment complaints against them that have been verified by human resources. The petition is being circulated by the Alphabet Workers Union, a group of workers and contractors that formed last year.

Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The petition comes after Eli Nietfeld, a former Google engineer, alleged Thursday in the New York Times the company let her harasser continue sitting next to her even after verifying her complaint and punishing him. Nietfeld is writing a book about her experience at the company.

Google workers have advocated for changes to harassment policies for several years. The company agreed in 2018 to stop forcing workers to settle sexual harassment claims through private arbitration after thousands of employees protested.