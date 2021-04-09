Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The petition comes after Eli Nietfeld, a former Google engineer, alleged Thursday in the New York Times the company let her harasser continue sitting next to her even after verifying her complaint and punishing him. Nietfeld is writing a book about her experience at the company.
Google workers have advocated for changes to harassment policies for several years. The company agreed in 2018 to stop forcing workers to settle sexual harassment claims through private arbitration after thousands of employees protested.