Like all of last year’s Apple product events, this one will be prerecorded and streamed from the company’s website, rather than a theater full of journalists with pesky questions.

What’s on the agenda? Apple doesn’t share plans in advance, but we’re not expecting this to be anything close to its fall dog and pony shows that bring new flagship devices. But analysts and Cupertino Kremlinologists are pretty sure we’ll see new iPads — particularly the most expensive ones.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The $800 and up iPad Pro line, last refreshed a year ago with a new $300 keyboard case, is the fastest and largest of the iPad family, available in full-screen 11- and 12.9-inch versions. Apple has touted the Pro as being as powerful as a laptop, although mine still hasn’t reached laptop-replacement status just yet.

But iPads had a big run during the pandemic. Working and attending school from home helped drive year-over-year sales growth of more than 40 percent in recent quarters, according to analysts at Wedbush Securities. They also estimate about 40 percent of iPad owners have upgraded in the past year, suggesting there could be some pent-up demand left.

So how will Apple try to convince you to buy a new iPad Pro? We don’t think it has any magic tricks up its sleeve, like the folding-screen devices already sold by Samsung.

But the new iPad Pro will probably have a faster processor, called the A14X, to let the tablet handle intensive apps required for work and creative tasks. There could also be a new kind of screen technology called mini-LED, also used in some high-end TVs, that promises better color and contrast. But will most people be able to tell a difference? Apple already touted last year’s “liquid retina” screens as “gorgeous and immersive.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe you don’t need the most-expensive iPad for Netflix streaming, Zoom calls or doing schoolwork. Fingers crossed Apple could also update its standard and mini iPads, priced $330 and up.

Also potentially on the docket Tuesday: The long-awaited debut of an Apple system for finding lost items, called AirTags. Like a similar Bluetooth-tracking device called Tile, AirTags are likely to be little wireless doodads you attach to your keys or luggage that communicate with nearby iPhones so you can locate them with Apple’s Find My app.