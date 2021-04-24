Nearly 24 hours after its on-time liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft is homing in on the goal of its journey, the International Space Station.

In a delicate dance, the spacecraft will align itself with one of the station’s docking ports and park itself. The maneuvers will be directed completely by the spacecraft’s computers. Controllers on the ground and the astronauts on board the capsule and the station will monitor closely, but the computers will be in control.

Once the two crafts are locked together, the astronauts will check to ensure that the seal between spacecraft and station is tight and that the air pressure inside the spacecraft and the station is the same. Then they’ll open the hatch and cross into the station.

Here’s what to know:
  • For the third time in a year, SpaceX on Friday launched astronauts to the station.
  • The astronauts are due to dock with the station at 5:10 a.m. Saturday. The astronauts will enter the station about two and a half hours later.
  • The launch was postponed initially after high winds along the flight path.
  • It took the Dragon spacecraft almost 24 hours to catch up to the space station, which is traveling 17,500 mph at an altitude of about 240 miles.
  • The astronauts are expected to stay aboard the station for approximately six months. They are Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Americans who work for NASA; Thomas Pesquet of France from the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Space Exploration Agency. Hoshide will assume command of the space station next week when the current commander, NASA astronaut Col. Michael Hopkins, returns to Earth.
It’s getting crowded on the space station

By Christian Davenport

The arrival of Crew-2 at the space station will bring the station’s population to 11, nearly twice the six people that are normally there at a time.

That means the astronauts will have to make do, sleeping wherever they can find a spot — even on the ceiling, since in the weightless environment of space there is no up or down.

After arriving at the space station in November, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, the station’s current commander, also faced tight conditions. He ended up sleeping in the Dragon capsule that had carried him there. The capsule was connected to the station.

The space station will be crowded for only a few days, however, since Hopkins’s group of astronauts, known as Crew-1, is scheduled to return to Earth on Wednesday, with splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico.

It’s not just astronaut accommodations that are crowded. Boeing, the other company that has a contract to fly NASA astronauts to the space station, says it’s ready to fly a test of its long-delayed capsule as early as May. But because there’s no place to park it, Boeing says it doesn’t expect to undertake the test until August or September.