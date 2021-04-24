Once the two crafts are locked together, the astronauts will check to ensure that the seal between spacecraft and station is tight and that the air pressure inside the spacecraft and the station is the same. Then they’ll open the hatch and cross into the station.
It’s getting crowded on the space station
The arrival of Crew-2 at the space station will bring the station’s population to 11, nearly twice the six people that are normally there at a time.
That means the astronauts will have to make do, sleeping wherever they can find a spot — even on the ceiling, since in the weightless environment of space there is no up or down.
After arriving at the space station in November, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, the station’s current commander, also faced tight conditions. He ended up sleeping in the Dragon capsule that had carried him there. The capsule was connected to the station.
The space station will be crowded for only a few days, however, since Hopkins’s group of astronauts, known as Crew-1, is scheduled to return to Earth on Wednesday, with splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico.
It’s not just astronaut accommodations that are crowded. Boeing, the other company that has a contract to fly NASA astronauts to the space station, says it’s ready to fly a test of its long-delayed capsule as early as May. But because there’s no place to park it, Boeing says it doesn’t expect to undertake the test until August or September.