The International Space Station is a magnificent ship, one that now has two SpaceX Dragon spacecraft attached to it. As long as a football field, it will soon have 11 astronauts on board as it orbits the Earth once every 90 minutes.

The space station has had humans living on it continuously for more than 20 years. But it has shown signs of aging, and Russia has recently said it could abandon the program by 2025. The United States is currently committed to the station through 2024, though Congress is expected to extend the station’s life for several years later.

Now NASA is working on what comes next. It’s not interested in building another expensive, government-funded station. Rather the plan for now is to have commercial space stations that would be developed in partnership with the space agency.