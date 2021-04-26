The campus will include more than 3,000 high-tech jobs, Apple said, and a $1 billion investment in North Carolina.

Apple also announced plans to continue hiring in its home state of California, as well as in Colorado, Washington, Massachusetts, Texas and other states.

The nationwide investment plans come as Apple is facing scrutiny from both the federal and state governments about its size and power, often focusing on the practices of its App Store. State legislatures, including in Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia, are considering bills that could cut into Apple and Google’s ability to collect money from transactions made inside apps by allowing app makers to use their own payment processing software.

The expanding footprint outside of Apple’s headquarters in Silicon Valley could give the company more clout and influence as states increasingly seek to regulate tech companies in the absence of federal regulation on issues ranging from payment practices to privacy.

Apple’s new North Carolina campus will be nearby the headquarters of company adversary Epic Games, one of the firms leading the charge to break Apple’s control of its App Store. The game developer sued Apple for anticompetitive practices last year after the tech giant removed Epic’s popular game Fortnite from the App Store when Epic tried to circumvent Apple’s policy to take a 30 percent cut of most in-app payments.

Apple has said Epic violated App Store guidelines. The case is set to go to trial next week.

Fellow tech giant Google said last month it would invest $7 billion on new offices and data centers in the country, confirming its plan to return many employees to the office after more than a year of remote work.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said late last year that he didn’t expect most workers to return to the office before June, but the company has been expected to ask most of its employees to begin working in person again eventually.

In 2018, Apple said it planned to invest $350 billion and create 20,000 jobs in the U.S. Apple said Monday it was “on track” to meet that earlier hiring goal by 2023.