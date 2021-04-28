It has a 5.8-foot wingspan and measures under 4.5 feet from nose to tail. It is built around the Wingcopter’s patented tilt-rotor system, which allows it to take off vertically like a helicopter, fly in a fixed-wing position like an airplane, hover if it needs to, and land vertically. The drone uses wireless networks to communicate with flight controllers and has a visual artificial intelligence system and sensors to avoid nearby objects.