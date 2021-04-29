Caterpillar, the tractor and heavy machinery manufacturer, said on Thursday that it hasn’t yet felt any impact but could later this year. And Samsung said its sales of display panels to smartphone manufacturers have suffered because those manufacturers can’t get enough chips to make handsets.
The companies released the details in quarterly earnings reports that were otherwise strong, fueled by soaring demand as the global economy begins to emerge from the pandemic. Scarce chip supplies could cloud some of that recovery if they continue to hamper manufacturing in the coming months.
“It’s already an impediment. For people who want to purchase cars or computers, they are being told some of the products may not be available,” Bernard Baumohl, an economist at The Economic Outlook Group, said in an interview.
Troubles in the auto sector continued to deepen this week as well, with Ford saying it expects to produce 1.1 million fewer vehicles this year because it can’t get enough chips. The company expects to lose about half of its second-quarter production, up from about 17 percent in the first quarter.
Semiconductor availability “will get worse before it gets better,” Ford said in a statement as it reported earnings. “Currently, the company believes that the issue will bottom out during the second quarter, with improvement through the remainder of the year."
Also this week, Volkswagen AG said it will suspend production of Jettas in Mexico next month due to the chip shortage. General Motors, Ford and others also have been idling factories.
