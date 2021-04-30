NASA on Friday said the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is now slated to undock from the space station at 8:35 p.m. Eastern Saturday and splash down Sunday at 2:57 a.m.
NASA’s space shuttle had landings in the dark, including its final mission in 2011, which landed on the runway at the Kennedy Space Center at 5:57 a.m. But no capsule has splashed down at night since Apollo 8’s return in 1968 with astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders, NASA said.
In a statement, NASA said that the spacecraft “is in great health on the space station, and teams now forecast ideal conditions for both splashdown and recovery during the weekend.”
The Crew-1 astronauts — Americans Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover, as well as Japan’s Soichi Noguchi — have already made history. It was the first full-duration mission under NASA’s “commercial crew” program in which NASA is partnering with two companies, SpaceX and Boeing, to transport astronauts to and from the station.
The astronauts also set the record for the most days in space by a crew launched on a United States spacecraft, surpassing the milestone of 84 days that was set by the Skylab 4 crew in 1974.
Since then, they doubled the duration after staying on board the International Space Station for six months.
Once the astronauts land in the water — either in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida or in the Gulf of Mexico — the spacecraft will be hoisted onto a recovery ship that would transport the crew to shore.
Last August, SpaceX flew home a pair of NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, in a test flight that paved the way for the Crew-1 mission, which launched to the space station in November.
Crew-1 was originally scheduled to return Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., but the landing was postponed because of expected high winds in the landing zone.