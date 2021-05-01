Less than an hour before splashdown, the spacecraft will fire its Draco engines in what’s known as a deorbit burn that will plunge it into the atmosphere. Given the immense speed of the spacecraft, it is expected to generate temperatures as high as 3,500 degrees as it streaks back toward Earth like a shooting star. Then the Dragon will deploy its drogue parachutes before the four main chutes open and guide it to a soft landing in the water.
The splashdown was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but high winds in the recovery area forced NASA to postpone it. The weather for early Sunday looks good, officials said.
“I got some pictures today from the recovery ship, and the water looks just like glass,” said Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew program manager. “We’re putting the crew and the vehicle down in very benign winds and very benign waves.”
What you need to know:
- The Dragon capsule is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:57 a.m. Sunday. If conditions in the primary recovery zone are not good, the capsule could land in the Atlantic Ocean.
- It’s the first time a U.S. space capsule has landed under the cover of darkness since 1968.
- NASA said it made the decision about the nighttime return because that’s when the weather would be calmest for recovery of the capsule and crew, with waves of less than one foot.
- The astronauts aboard the capsule, Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan, set the record for the most days in space by a crew launched on a United States spacecraft, surpassing the milestone of 84 days that was set by the Skylab 4 crew in 1974.
- Once the crew splashes down, speed boats will rush to the capsule to secure it while the recovery ship gets in place. It will then hoist the spacecraft to its deck, and the astronauts will disembark.