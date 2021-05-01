The Dragon capsule is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:57 a.m. Sunday. If conditions in the primary recovery zone are not good, the capsule could land in the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s the first time a U.S. space capsule has landed under the cover of darkness since 1968.

NASA said it made the decision about the nighttime return because that’s when the weather would be calmest for recovery of the capsule and crew, with waves of less than one foot.

The astronauts aboard the capsule, Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan, set the record for the most days in space by a crew launched on a United States spacecraft, surpassing the milestone of 84 days that was set by the Skylab 4 crew in 1974.