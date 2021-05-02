Epic Games is the company behind “Fortnite,” one of the most popular contemporary video games. “Fortnite” is a battle royal, which means the objective is to be the last player or team standing. At the beginning of a round, 100 players are dropped into a big cartoonish world and tasked with picking up materials, items and weapons that will help them outlast their opponents. The game is free to play — a big factor in its popularity — and makes the bulk of its money through players paying for an in-game currency to buy cosmetics. The game also often hosts showy high-profile events, including a Marvel tie-in around the Avengers series and a Travis Scott “concert.”