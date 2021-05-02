But in a testament to how dependent the world has become on the tiny silicon wafers, manufacturers of everything from video game consoles to household appliances are reporting problems. Apple said last week the supply pinch is hurting production of iPads and Mac computers and might cost it as much as $4 billion in sales, while Caterpillar warned of possible trouble ahead. Samsung said its sales of display panels are down because manufacturers who buy them for smartphones can’t get enough chips and have cut production.