The court will tackle a couple of central questions. First, is Apple a monopoly? Apple says iOS, its mobile operating system, has loads of competition, from Google’s Android and from game consoles like Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox. But Epic says iOS is a market unto itself, and that Apple controls it and keeps customers locked in by getting them hooked on products like iMessage, Apple’s proprietary messaging service that’s not available on Android.
The other big question the court must answer is whether Apple, if it’s a monopoly, is abusing its power. The only way to distribute software on iOS is through the App Store. And the only payment processing system allowed on iOS is Apple’s, which collects a 15 to 30 percent cut. Apple says iOS is simply a great service that software developers and customers love. But Epic says Apple shouldn’t be allowed to force developers to distribute iOS apps through Apple’s App Store and simultaneously use its payment processing system, which Epic argues is a violation of an antitrust law that prohibits tying one product or service to the sale of another.
Epic v. Apple is off to a rough start
The trial between Epic v. Apple was set to start at 11:15 a.m. Eastern, but it ran into technical difficulties. People on the dial-in were unmuting themselves and talking over each other on the public line, leaving U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asking for a solution.
On the general line for public access, people were speaking over each other, insulting each other and playing Travis Scott music, according to Jacob Wolf, chief reporter at Dot Esports. After 15 minutes, the public line was muted.
When the trial got off to a late start, Rogers mentioned the conference call line problems.
How do I tune in?
The trial started on Monday and is scheduled to last about three weeks. It’s being overseen by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in federal court in Oakland, California.
To tune in, the general public can dial in via teleconference. The dial-in number is (877) 336-1839 and the access code is 9403112. The court has also provided an additional line as needed at (877) 873-8018, access code 9131109.
The trial is set to start every day at 11:15 a.m. Eastern/ 8:15 a.m. Pacific.
Wait, what’s Fortnite again?
Epic Games is the company behind “Fortnite,” one of the most popular contemporary video games. “Fortnite” is a “battle royale,” which means the objective is to be the last player or team standing. At the beginning of a round, 100 players are dropped into a big cartoonish world and tasked with picking up materials, items and weapons that will help them outlast their opponents.
The game is free to play — a big factor in its popularity — and makes the bulk of its money through players paying for an in-game currency to buy cosmetics. The game also often hosts showy high-profile events, including a Marvel tie-in around the Avengers series and a Travis Scott “concert.”
Epic isn’t just a game developer, though. Epic has a foothold in game sales, gaming software and in social media, with the app Houseparty. It has also seen investment from companies like Tencent and Sony.
A core part of its business is developing and licensing the Unreal Engine, a 3-D development software used in numerous video games, as well as TV and film — notably in the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian.” The company has also been on an acquisition spree, purchasing game developers in an effort to bolster Epic’s offerings in the Epic Games Store, a digital storefront for games and other apps.