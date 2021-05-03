The court will tackle a couple of central questions. First, is Apple a monopoly? Apple says iOS, its mobile operating system, has loads of competition, from Google’s Android and from game consoles like Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox. But Epic says iOS is a market unto itself, and that Apple controls it and keeps customers locked in by getting them hooked on products like iMessage, Apple’s proprietary messaging service that’s not available on Android.
The other big question the court must answer is whether Apple, if it’s a monopoly, is abusing its power. The only way to distribute software on iOS is through the App Store. And the only payment processing system allowed on iOS is Apple’s, which collects a 15 to 30 percent cut. Apple says iOS is simply a great service that software developers and customers love. But Epic says Apple shouldn’t be allowed to force developers to distribute iOS apps through Apple’s App Store and simultaneously use its payment processing system, which Epic argues is a violation of an antitrust law that prohibits tying one product or service to the sale of another.
Epic’s opening arguments focus on Apple’s ‘walled garden,’ and customer lock-in
Epic is done with its opening statements. The arguments homed in on the metaphor that Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS, is a “walled garden” that prohibits competition, stifles innovation and makes it difficult for consumers to switch to competing smartphone operating systems.
Epic tried to frame the trial as broader than just Epic vs. Apple. “Epic is suing for change,” Epic’s lawyer said in the company’s opening statement. “Not just for itself but for all developers.”
Epic painted the construction of iOS as a nefarious “plan” concocted to lock consumers in and hold developers hostage. “Once they committed themselves to the iOS ecosystem, individual app developers were in a tenuous position,” Epic said, because Apple “could terminate developers at any time for any reason at all.” Epic called it “take it or leave it contractual language” that is emblematic of a monopoly abusing its power.
Epic’s argument: Apple should be forced to open its operating system up and allow developers to freely use iOS, just like they would any other computer.
Epic’s uploaded evidence includes info on esports losses around Fortnite World Cup
We’ve combed through a few of the 100-plus files Epic Games has uploaded as evidence and found some intriguing information around Epic’s esports aspirations and the Fortnite World Cup, a world championship event for players of “Fortnite.”
One of the documents Epic uploaded relates to its revenue from 2018 to 2019. It gives insights into Epic’s financials that were previously unavailable since Epic is not a publicly traded company. Epic Games notes that it “overestimated” how much money it could make off esports in 2019 by $154 million. In 2019, its gross revenue of $4.2 billion fell below its planned revenue ($4.59 billion), partly because of its investment into esports.
In 2019, Epic Games staged the Fortnite World Cup event in New York that featured a prize pool of $30 million, in addition to millions in other cash prizes it handed out that year. Back then, Epic drew questions of how it was able to afford the event and whether the event was even profitable, as the stadium wasn’t full and the event didn’t appear to have many sponsors.
Among emails from 2019 entered into evidence, Epic employees discussed partnering with Apple and making the tech giant the “presenting sponsor” for the Fortnite World Cup, which could “give us some more leverage with Apple.”
Ultimately, the World Cup was held at the Arthur Ashe stadium with no significant branding.
New documents revealed at trial bolster Epic’s argument that the Apple App Store isn’t well policed
With the trial underway, new documents are being entered into evidence and some of those documents go to one of Epic’s key arguments: That the App Store isn’t really “curated,” as Apple claims in its marketing. This is important because one of Apple’s defenses for its restrictive “walled garden” approach to iOS is that it’s necessary to keep iOS secure and safe.
The documents show a behind-the-scenes struggle at Apple to achieve successful content moderation on its own platform. This internal struggle contrasts greatly with what Apple has said publicly — that it is in complete control of the App Store and that it is successful in policing it for bad actors. Here’s a new email from Phil Schiller, a long time Apple executive who has overseen the App Store:
“What the hell is this????
Remember our talking about finding bad apps with low ratings?
Remember our talk about becoming the ‘Nordstroms’ of stores in quality of service?
How does an obvious rip off of the super popular Temple Run, with no screenshots, garbage marketing text, and almost all 1-star ratings become the #1 free app on the store?
Can anyone see a rip off of a top selling game? Any anyone see an app that is cheating the system?
Is no one reviewing these apps? Is no one minding the store?
This is insane!!!!!!!"
Epic’s opening courtroom slide deck depicts Apple’s ‘walled garden’ being slowly built over time
In Epic’s opening statements, Epic’s lawyers showed a presentation to the court, highlighting several documents they allege reveal Apple’s “plan” to create a “walled garden,” or a highly restrictive operating system that attracts users and then “locks them in” by making it difficult to switch to a competing one.
The first slide included an illustration of a partially-built brick wall in front of a gray background that says “iOS.” With each subsequent slide, more bricks were added to the wall.
The slides also included new documents. For instance, a former Apple executive named Ian Rogers emailed Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of Internet software and services, telling him “The #1 most difficult to leave the Apple universe app is iMessage. Moving to Android my family was forced to move to Facebook to message me, I used WeChat, WhatsApp and Slack for work, but I missed a ton of message from friends and family who all use iMessage and kept messaging me at my old address. iMessage amounts to serious lock-in.”
What is Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney’s endgame?
In its opening statement, Epic said it is suing for change — not just for itself but for all developers. Here’s what that actually means.
The chief executive of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, has long been a happy warrior in service of the ideal of open platforms. Apple is just his latest target. In Sweeney’s view, closed platforms betray the ideals of the Internet and computing. That view is probably shared with many programmers who witnessed the early days of computing and the legal and corporate battles involving the government, IBM, Microsoft and Apple. Apple, iOS and the App Store in particular exemplify the closed model Sweeney so often rails against.
The iPhone, Epic argues, is basically just a small computer. But because of how the original iPhone was designed, there are restrictions taken for granted on the device that would be unacceptable on a PC. Users cannot download software that hasn’t been approved by Apple and can download software only via a storefront owned and operated exclusively by Apple.
“Imagine everyone starts using PCs in the 1980s, but it turns out that if you use an IBM PC, you can only use IBM-approved software. If you use an Apple PC, you can only use Apple-approved software,” Mark Lemley, director of the Stanford Program in Law, Science and Technology, told The Washington Post in August. “The fact that that was not true, I think, is actually the thing that made the PC such a transformative invention.”
In the best-case scenario for Epic, a win in this trial will make phones look a lot more like contemporary PCs. The benefits for the “Fortnite”-maker will be profound, but the change will also affect every other developer creating software for iOS devices.
Today could be the Tim Sweeney show at the Epic v. Apple trial
According to our eagle-eyed photo department here at The Washington Post, Epic’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, has been photographed walking into the federal courthouse where the Epic v. Apple trial begins today. We’re expecting Sweeney could take the stand today as the star witness for Epic. Because Epic brought the suit, it will try its case first and will be calling the witnesses for this first segment of the trial.
It’s telling that Sweeney, according to court records, is expected to spend about three hours on the stand. That’s the longest estimated time for any Epic witness except for one of its economic experts, who is scheduled to spend four hours on the stand.
The court record says Sweeney will discuss “Epic’s history and business; Epic’s business discussions with Apple and Google; Epic Direct Payment on iOS; App Store policies and practices; Epic’s marketing and promotional activities; Epic’s efforts to compete in app distribution and in-app payment processing.”
In essence, Epic probably will try to use Sweeney to humanize Epic’s case. Apple has tried to paint Epic as an opportunistic corporation trying to eek out more profits by swindling Apple out of its share of App Store revenue. Sweeney, the ultimate computer geek, will get to tell Epic’s origin story in his own words and speak to Epic’s motivation in bringing the lawsuit, which he could color as more of an altruistic, David vs. Goliath battle. When Epic is done with its direct examination, Apple’s lawyers will get their chance to cross-examine him. In other words, poke holes in his story.
This should be one of the most interesting portions (up to six hours) of the trial.
Epic v. Apple is off to a rough start
The trial between Epic and Apple was set to start at 11:15 a.m. Eastern, but it ran into technical difficulties. People on the dial-in were unmuting themselves and talking over each other on the public line, leaving U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asking for a solution.
On the general line for public access, people were speaking over one another, insulting each other and playing Travis Scott music, according to Jacob Wolf, chief reporter at Dot Esports. After 15 minutes, the public line was muted.
When the trial got off to a late start, Rogers mentioned the conference call line problems.
How do I tune in?
The trial started Monday and is scheduled to last about three weeks. It’s being overseen by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in federal court in Oakland, Calif.
To tune in, the general public can dial in via teleconference. The dial-in number is 877-336-1839 and the access code is 9403112. The court has also provided an additional line as needed at 877-873-8018, access code 9131109.
The trial is set to start every day at 11:15 a.m. Eastern/ 8:15 a.m. Pacific.
Wait, what’s Fortnite again?
Epic Games is the company behind “Fortnite,” one of the most popular contemporary video games. “Fortnite” is a “battle royale,” which means the objective is to be the last player or team standing. At the beginning of a round, 100 players are dropped into a big cartoonish world and tasked with picking up materials, items and weapons that will help them outlast their opponents.
The game is free to play — a big factor in its popularity — and makes the bulk of its money through players paying for an in-game currency to buy cosmetics. The game also often hosts showy high-profile events, including a Marvel tie-in around the Avengers series and a Travis Scott “concert.”
Epic isn’t just a game developer, though. Epic has a foothold in game sales, gaming software and in social media, with the app Houseparty. It has also seen investment from companies like Tencent and Sony.
A core part of its business is developing and licensing the Unreal Engine, a 3-D development software used in numerous video games, as well as TV and film — notably in the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian.” The company has also been on an acquisition spree, purchasing game developers in an effort to bolster Epic’s offerings in the Epic Games Store, a digital storefront for games and other apps.