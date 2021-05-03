In essence, Epic probably will try to use Sweeney to humanize Epic’s case. Apple has tried to paint Epic as an opportunistic corporation trying to eek out more profits by swindling Apple out of its share of App Store revenue. Sweeney, the ultimate computer geek, will get to tell Epic’s origin story in his own words and speak to Epic’s motivation in bringing the lawsuit, which he could color as more of an altruistic, David vs. Goliath battle. When Epic is done with its direct examination, Apple’s lawyers will get their chance to cross-examine him. In other words, poke holes in his story.