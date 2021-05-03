The court will tackle a couple of central questions. First, is Apple a monopoly? Apple says iOS, its mobile operating system, has loads of competition, from Google’s Android and from game consoles like Nintendo, PlayStation and XBox. But Epic says iOS is a market unto itself, and that Apple controls it and keeps customers locked in by getting them hooked on products like iMessage, Apple’s proprietary messaging service that’s not available on Android.
The other big question the court must answer is whether Apple, if it’s a monopoly, is abusing its power. The only way to distribute software on iOS is through the App Store. And the only payment processing system allowed on iOS is Apple’s, which collects a 15-to-30 percent cut. Apple says iOS is simply a great service that software developers and customers love. But Epic says Apple shouldn’t be allowed to force developers to distribute iOS apps through Apple’s App Store and simultaneously use its payment processing system, which Epic argues is a violation of an antitrust law that prohibits tying one product or service to the sale of another.