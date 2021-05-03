They added that the couple would continue to run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together, whose mission is to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.
"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” according to the statements.
The Gateses met at Microsoft, where Melinda worked developing multimedia products for the company. They married in 1994 on the Hawaiian island of Lanai. Melinda left Microsoft in 1996. The couple have three children.
The couple have spent much of the last two decades focused on their foundation. Bill Gates stepped down as chief software architect at Microsoft and gave up his day-to-day duties in 2008 to work full-time at the foundation. He stepped down as Microsoft’s chairman in 2014.
Their philanthropy issued nearly $55 billion in total grant payments through the end of 2019, focusing on addressing the inequities in global health and U.S. education systems.
The end of the Gates’s marriage comes a little more than two years after another Seattle billionaire, Jeff Bezos, announced that he and his then-wife MacKenzie would divorce. Bezos, the world’s weathiest person, is chief executive of the e-commerce giant Amazon and the owner of The Washington Post. Their divorce settlement, a year later, set a record, giving MacKenzie an Amazon stake worth roughly $36 billion at the time.