It’s hard to know for certain how the future of computerized textiles will unfold. It’s yet to be shown that consumers will even want high-tech shirts with wires built-in when smartphones and smartwatches are capable of so much already. Still, MIT developed a road map for how e-textiles may continue to evolve — first with “fabric computers” or soft material made of individual fibers capable of storing lots of data and power. The school has researchers working on these efforts today. Then, one day those yarns might be boosted with algorithms to make sense of physiological data picked up by clothing.