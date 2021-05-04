The ban is that culmination of a long-running and tortured relationship between the politician and the social media company, one that will hit a new inflection point on Wednesday. That’s when a Facebook-funded panel of experts will announce whether Facebook must reinstate Trump’s account. The impending decision by the Oversight Board, a less-than-year old body which describes itself as an “experiment" in the regulation of online speech, could be the most consequential decision ever regarding free speech on social media, according to experts. It could also alter the way that social media companies treat public figures going forward.