From there, though, Apple doesn’t provide as much help as it could to people trying to locate an AirTag hidden in their belongings. One button in the Find My app lets you make the offending AirTag play a sound, but this often didn’t work for me. (Perhaps I wasn’t quite close enough to the AirTag or there was interference?) But none of the other Find My app functions for AirTag owners to find their own stuff — like measures of the distance between the iPhone and the AirTag — are available to unwanted tracking victims. Potential victims need those tools, too.