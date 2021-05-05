Musk, who is set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, is focused on Starship, a fully reusable system that he is planning to use to take people to the moon and Mars. The Starship prototypes SpaceX has been testing at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, would serve as the second stage of the rocket and be hoisted to orbit by what SpaceX calls the Super Heavy booster. Combined, the stainless steel booster and the spacecraft would be nearly 560 feet tall, larger than the Saturn V rocket that flew the Apollo astronauts to the moon.