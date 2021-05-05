Under U.S. law, social media platforms are not held legally responsible for policing unwanted or even much illegal content on their services, with some exceptions for copyright issues and child pornography. But in recent years, Silicon Valley has been dealt with a series of crises over enabling disinformation and the spread of extremism from both domestic and international forces, and the blowback has forced the companies to invest significantly in content moderation. That investment picked up in 2020, when the companies launched stronger policies aimed at combating misinformation surrounding the election and the coronavirus.