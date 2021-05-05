“Stepping back, I think that Snapchat would have a much stronger argument on the merits of the case,” he said. “But it’s really right on the borders. It could’ve gone either way. I do think that the 9th Circuit’s ruling is a little difficult to square with some other appellate courts. I don’t think we quite have it yet, but I think we’re working our way to a circuit split where we would have the Supreme Court interpret 230.”