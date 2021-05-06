Zuckerberg first publicly floated the idea of creating the Oversight Board in 2018, just as lawmakers around the world were mulling ways to regulate the social network. Critics said the company lacked any accountability for its moderation decisions, from handling hate speech to how it applied its newsworthiness exemption to leaders like Trump. They said there were no checks on Zuckerberg’s power to determine what could be shared with billions of people. Each major decision could have wide-reaching social consequences, the kind that are regularly handled by laws and courts around the world. So Facebook decided to make its own court, outside of any existing legal system, staffed by paid experts and with no legal authority to force Facebook to change.