The shortage is in part prompted by workers such as Gregg, who left the app when the risks of driving during the coronavirus were highest and the vectors of transmission were not completely understood. Demand was down by as much as 75 percent in the United States as the pandemic set in, the companies said. Now Uber faces a supply shortage even as more than two-thirds of the ride-hailing demand has recovered, when gross bookings are compared with April 2019, according to Khosrowshahi.