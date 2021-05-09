Tipping creators online has gained significant steam in the past few years, as people rely on streams on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok and other sites as a primary form of communication. Some sites, such as Twitch, have tipping features built in, while others rely on creators to “drop their Cash Apps” in their bios. It has become common to see people add their Venmo handles or their Ko-fi accounts to their social media profiles, so fans can thank them with cash.