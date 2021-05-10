Lawmakers from both parties have sought to elevate concerns about children’s privacy and tech addiction in congressional hearings, and it was a key focus during the House grilling in March of Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have expressed interest in expanding the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 law known by the acronym COPPA that restricts the tracking and targeting of those younger than 13.