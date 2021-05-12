SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Earlier, Musk pointed out on Twitter that Blue Origin had yet to launch a rocket to orbit and said that the company “can’t get it up (to orbit).” Later in a statement to The Washington Post he said, using Blue Origin’s initials: “The BO bid was just way too high. Double that of SpaceX and SpaceX has much more hardware progress.” He added that Bezos, who is set to step down as chief executive of Amazon this year, should be more involved in Blue Origin. “I think he needs to run BO full-time for it to be successful. Frankly, I hope he does.”