Moderators on the Russian-language forum XSS, which is popular with cyber criminals, said in a post they would remove all references to ransomware, according to a research note from digital risk protection firm Digital Shadows. Two other ransomware groups, Avaddon and Sodinokibi, said on another forum that they would set limits to what hackers could attack using their services. Avaddon said it would not longer permit attacks on health care organizations, public education or charities, according to Digital Shadows.